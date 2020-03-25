Coronavirus wrap March 25: Here's all you need to know about the day's developments

Here are some of the big developments on March 25 on the coronavirus pandemic from India and around the globe.

# Death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in India touched 10, even as the Prime Minister announced a nationwide lockdown in his March 24 address.

# Total number of cases of coronavirus infections in India surpassed 600.

# Companies from the digital industry in India are going to either offer SD content only or default HD and ultra-HD streaming to SD content temporarily, in order to boost cellular networks.

# The Indian Railways has extended the cancellation of passenger trains till April 14. Freight trains, however, will continue operations to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

# Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of Varanasi via video conferencing, and urged them to maintain social distancing amid festivities. He will also be addressing the G20 Summit virtually on March 26.

#Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Dutchess of Cornwell has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

# The Department of Telecom (DoT) is said to have received a request from telcos, seeking additional spectrum to handle the data increase. This comes at a time when a large number of employees continue to work from home in the wake of the 21-day lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

# Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also chaired a GoM meeting to assess the situation in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. While assuring that the government is making efforts to ensure personal protective equipment (PPE) and N-95 masks are available in adequate numbers to help the medical fraternity in their job, health ministry officials said 29 private laboratories with over 16,000 sample collection centres have been registered so far for testing of COVID-19.

# Parle announced that it will donate 3 crore biscuit packets to the poor through government schemes. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also pledged rice worth Rs 10 lakh to the needy.

# The Ministry of Home Affairs postponed the Census Phase-1 and NPR exercises indefinitely.

# Many reports of e-commerce delivery persons being allegedly stopped from providing essential services had emerged. The police has assured them that such delivery persons will be issued curfew passes.