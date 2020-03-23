Coronavirus wrap March 23 | India cases near 500, death toll at 8; a roundup of developments

India reported its eighth coronavirus-led death as confirmed cases rapidly neared the 500-mark as of March 23. From lockdowns to curfews, multiple states across the country pulled out all the stops to contain the spread of the virus.

As the battle against the virus heats up, here's a roundup of all that transpired through the day:

>> The count of confirmed cases rose to 471.

>> Union Civil Aviation Ministry suspended domestic air travel in the country from March 24 midnight till March 31.

>> West Bengal reported the state's first death.

>> Maharashtra, Punjab announced the imposition of a curfew in the entire state due to coronavirus outbreak.

>> ICMR recommended hydroxychloroquine for healthcare workers, persons caring for COVID-19 patients in households.

>> Health Ministry asked Indian airlines not to carry those with 'home quarantined' stamps.

>> Kerala reported 28 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 91. CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced a complete lockdown.

>> Isolation wards with 500 beds to come up at three Mumbai hospitals to deal with rising coronavirus cases. The city's civic body also announced that it would be starting home testing facilities in the next 48 hours.

>> Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die in the view of the Coronavirus outbreak. The Budget session of Parliament was scheduled to go on till April 3.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi told media persons during a video conference that COVID-19 is a lifetime challenge and needs to be tackled through new, innovative solutions. During his interaction via a video conference with representatives from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from across the country, the prime minister also said that the economic impact of the crisis will be felt gradually.

>> SC directed states, UTs to set up a panel to consider the release of prisoners on parole.