Coronavirus wrap June 9: Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19; Eiffel Tower set to reopen for public on June 25

Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its socio-economic impact on India and the world

India has recorded 2,66,598 cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,466 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,29,917 are active cases while 1,29,214 have recovered.

With 90,787 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (34,914), Delhi (29,943) and Gujarat (21,044).

Here are all the latest updates:

>> BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They have been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi.

>> Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for COVID-19. He had gone into self-quarantine on June 8 after showing symptoms of the viral infection.

>> Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases are expected in Delhi by July 31. He also added that officials from the Centre have stated there is no community transmission of COVID-19 virus in Delhi.

>> Tamil Nadu reported the state's highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 1,685 cases and 21 deaths. Total number of cases in the state is now stand at 34,914, including 16,279 active cases, 18,325 discharged, and 307 deaths.

>> The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll neared 52,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that highlighted the country's place as one of the worst-hit in the world.

>> A Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data said that the novel coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August last year. China, however, dismissed the report as "ridiculous".

>> The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare deployed high level multi-disciplinary Central teams to 15 states and UTs. These teams will provide state governments technical support for containment and facilitate management of COVID-19 outbreak, the ministry said.

>> Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board postponed till 30th June, the Chardham Yatra for devotees from outside the state. However, people of Uttarakhand will be allowed 'darshan' in limited number and with precautions.

>> The Eiffel Tower is set to reopen for public on June 25, news agency AFP reported.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy