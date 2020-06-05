App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 11:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap June 5: SC reserves order on migrants' issue for June 9; Ola, Uber resume operations in Mumbai

Globally, over 66.3 lakh infections and nearly 4 lakh deaths have been reported during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has been on a gradual rise, with over 2.26 lakh infections recorded till date. This, at a time when the country is starting to gradually resume economic activities, in line with the Centre's guidelines for Unlock 1.0.

Globally, over 66.3 lakh infections and nearly 4 lakh deaths have been reported during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the key highlights from today: 

>>The death toll due to COVID-19 in the United Kingdom crosses 40,000, according to a report by BBC. This makes it the second country, after the United States, to report over 40,000 deaths due to the infection.

>>The Finance Ministry has suspended all new schemes till the end of FY21. Only schemes announced under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana will be initiated and continued.

>>After several officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) tested positive for COVID-19, the ministry has decided to keep its premises and office of the Directorate General of Health Services shut on June 6 and 7 for a sanitisation drive.

>>The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre on public interest litigation (PIL) seeking capping of the treatment cost of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals in the country.

>>Ride-hailing platforms Uber and Ola have announced the resumption of their services in Mumbai, in line with the state government's "Mission Begin Again" guidelines.

>>Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, with the tally having breached the 80,000-mark. With 139 deaths reported on June 5, the toll in the state has gone up to 2,849. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,150 new cases today, taking the total number of cases in the city up to 45,854, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

>>The Union Public Service Commission released the revised schedule for the Civil Services Examination 2020, which was earlier deferred in light of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The preliminary examination will now be held on October 4, while the main exam will begin on January 8, 2021.

>>Reserving its order in the matter of migrant workers for June 9, the Supreme Court said it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and states for transporting all stranded migrant workers to their native places.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 11:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #World News

