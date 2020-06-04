App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap June 4: Govt releases SOP for reopening religious places; Maharashtra allows transport within MMR

There are 1,06,737 are active cases in India while 1,04,106 have recovered.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 2,16,919 cases of the novel coronavirus and 6,075 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,06,737 are active cases while 1,04,106 have recovered.

With nearly 78,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (25,872), Delhi (23,645) and Gujarat (18,100).

Here are all the latest updates:

>> The government on June 4 released guidelines for religious places, offices, shopping malls, restaurants, and hotels and other units as they will be allowed to open from June 8 in non-containment zones across the country.

>> Maharashtra government, in an amended order, allowed travel in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) although it said that travel in other districts and inter-state will be regulated.

>> The Ministry of Home Affairs blacklisted 2,550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, banning their entry into India for 10 years.

>> Uttarakhand government announced Rs 1 lakh relief for kin of virus victims.

>> The Puducherry government expressed fear that with the prevalence of COVID-19 being in the range of eight to nine cases on an average every day, the UT is likely to move towards a "very bad situation" in spread of the pandemic sooner than later.

>> With a draconian but porous lockdown, India has flattened the GDP curve instead of COVID-19, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said in a conversation with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged $15-million as India's contribution to the vaccines alliance GAVI at the Global Vaccine Summit hosted by the UK.

>> George Floyd, the African-American, who died in police custody last month, had tested positive for the coronavirus in April, according to the medical examiner's report.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 10:50 pm

