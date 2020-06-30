App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap June 30: PM Modi allows free food grain to poor till November-end; Recovery rate nears 60%

Globally, more than 1.02 crore infections and over 5.04 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in India and around the world
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in India and around the world

India has recorded 5,66,840 cases of the novel coronavirus and 16,893 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,15,125 are active cases while 3,34,822 have recovered.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

Globally, more than 1.02 crore infections and over 5.04 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> In his sixth address to the nation since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the importance of wearing a mask and said that carelessness on part of people after Unlock 1.0 is a cause of concern. He also announced extension of the Garib Kalyan Yojana.

>> India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN got the nod for human clinical trials from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI). The drug has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

>> The Health Ministry said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is reaching 60 percent now.

>> The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as the health crisis has not yet been contained and that it poses a risk to Indian economy.

>> The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 23.4 percent in May due to the lockdown, official data quoted by news agency PTI said.

>>  Johnson & Johnson said it is preparing the ground for the entry of a vaccine against COVID-19 and is expanding its manufacturing capacity to supply more than one billion doses through 2021.

>> The historic Jama Masjid will reopen for congregational prayers (namaz) from July 4, Shahi Imam of the mosque Syed Ahmed Bukhari said.

>> Some members of superstar Aamir Khan's staff tested positive for COVID-19.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

