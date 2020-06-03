App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap June 3: Dubai to open malls with full capacity; 40 test positive from one containment zone in Goa

India has 1,01,497 active cases while 1,00,302 have recovered.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,815 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,01,497 are active cases while 1,00,302 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on June 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 72,300 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (24,586), Delhi (22,132) and Gujarat (17,617).

Here are all the latest updates:

>> As many as 40 people from a COVID-19 containment zone in Goa tested positive for the disease, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

>> Germany said that it will be lifting travel warning for Europe from June 15.

>> Uttarakhand extended quarantine period to 21 days for those returning from the country's 75 worst-hit cities.

>>  WHO, while retracting from its earlier order, allowed Hydroxychloroquine trials to resume, news agency AFP reported.

>>  The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) begins drills for putting in place SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine resumes.

>> New cases reported daily are steadily declining in Western Europe, but not in hotspots in Russia and Eastern Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

>> Dubai said that it will now be opening shopping malls with full capacity.

>>  Australia is in recession as economy reels from coronavirus and bushfires, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

