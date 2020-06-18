Coronavirus wrap June 18: SC stays Rath Yatra in Puri; Delhi starts testing through the rapid antigen method

India has recorded over 3.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 12,237 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,60,384 are active cases while 1,94,324 have recovered.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> India recorded 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases and 334 new fatalities as country's tally climbed to 3,66,946 and death toll rises to 12,237.

>> The Delhi government commenced COVID-19 testing through the rapid antigen methodology at 169 centres in and around containment zones of the city on Thursday. A total of 341 teams are involved in the rapid-antigen testing which makes results available within 30 minutes, an official said.

>> The Supreme Court today stayed Puri's historic Rath Yatra due to COVID-19 pandemic.

>> A record 202 persons, including half a dozen children aged below 10 years, tested positive for coronavirus in Navi Mumbai, taking the tally to 4,391.

>> Scientists said that the Polio vaccine may be 'testable' for COVID-19, but it might offer limited protection.

>> Uttar Pradesh saw the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, as 604 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

>> Amma canteens will provide free food for the needy during the 12-day lockdown phase in 4 Tamil Nadu districts, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

>> Cinemas, salons and non-contact sports to return as South Africa eases lockdown.

>> The Asian Development Bank said countries in 'developing Asia' will "barely grow" in 2020, while India's economy is forecast to contract by 4 percent this fiscal due to the pandemic.