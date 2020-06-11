App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap June 11: ICMR says no community transmission in India; Sabarimala to remain shut in June

India saw the highest single-day spike of 357 fatalities and 9,996 cases on June 11, pushing the death toll to 8,102 and the nationwide tally to 2,86,579.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India has recorded 2,86,579 cases of the novel coronavirus and 8,102 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,37,448 are active cases while 1,41,028 have recovered.



Here are all the latest updates:

>> The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that India has not reached the community transmission phase yet.

>>  India's first sero-survey on COVID-19 spread has found that lockdown and containment measures were successful in preventing a rapid rise in infections, but a large proportion of the population still remains susceptible. The sero-survey has two parts – 'estimate fraction' infected with SARS-CoV-2 in general population, and that in containment zones of hotspot cities.

>> Devotees will not be allowed into Sabarimala temple this month also, Kerala government said today. Similarly, the Jama Masjid will also be closed again until June 30, keeping in mind the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

>> Maharashtra, India's worst-affected state, reported its highest single-day spike in cases with over 3,600 cases and 152 deaths being reported. The total tally stands at 97,648.

>>  Anti-viral drug remdesivir and tocilizumab, an immunomodulator, are being considered for "restricted use" on severely ill COVID-19 patients on "emergency and compassionate grounds", according to revised clinical management guidelines to be released soon by the ICMR.

>> As many as 136 more people, including 54 disaster response personnel who were engaged in cyclone Amphan relief work in West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total tally in Odisha to 3,386.

>> We have to turn COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity for creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

