Coronavirus wrap July 31: Total lockdown extended in Kohima; Britain reports maximum cases in a month

India has recorded more than 16.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 35,747 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 5.4 lakh are active cases while 10.5 lakh have recovered.

With more than 4.1 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Across the country, over 6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 30, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, there have been over 1.72 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.69 lakh people have died so far.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal rejected the AAP government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3.

>> Total lockdown was extended in Kohima, Nagaland till August 7.

>> Young workers, aged below 30 years, were the ones to face the most job losses during the lockdown starting from April, with their share in total employed in the country declining from to 18.8 percent during April-June 2020 from 20.9 percent in 2019-20, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said in its weekly data.

>> Britain reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in more than a month yesterday and imposed a tougher lockdown in swathes of northern England after a rise in the rate of novel coronavirus transmission, raising concerns that a second wave of the deadly virus could sow yet more turmoil.

>> The Bombay HC refused to pass any order directing for disclosure of names of persons who test positive for COVID-19, noting there is a central government advisory prohibiting such disclosure.

>> The next round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital is slated to begin on Saturday, with authorities gearing up for the five-day exercise to comprehensively analyse the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

>> Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston said that he has recovered from COVID-19 and reportedly also donated plasma.