App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap July 31: Total lockdown extended in Kohima; Britain reports maximum cases in a month

Globally, there have been over 1.72 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.69 lakh people have died so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 16.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 35,747 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 5.4 lakh are active cases while 10.5 lakh have recovered.

With more than 4.1 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Across the country, over 6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 30, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Close

Globally, there have been over 1.72 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.69 lakh people have died so far.

related news

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal rejected the AAP government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3.

>> Total lockdown was extended in Kohima, Nagaland till August 7.

>> Young workers, aged below 30 years, were the ones to face the most job losses during the lockdown starting from April, with their share in total employed in the country declining from to 18.8 percent during April-June 2020 from 20.9 percent in 2019-20, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said in its weekly data.

>> Britain reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in more than a month yesterday and imposed a tougher lockdown in swathes of northern England after a rise in the rate of novel coronavirus transmission, raising concerns that a second wave of the deadly virus could sow yet more turmoil.

>> The Bombay HC refused to pass any order directing for disclosure of names of persons who test positive for COVID-19, noting there is a central government advisory prohibiting such disclosure.

>> The next round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital is slated to begin on Saturday, with authorities gearing up for the five-day exercise to comprehensively analyse the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

>> Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston said that he has recovered from COVID-19 and reportedly also donated plasma.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.