Coronavirus wrap July 2: India crosses 9 million-mark in COVID-19 testing; Goa opens for domestic tourists

India has recorded over 6.04 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 17,834 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,26,947 are active cases while 3,59,859 have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

Globally, more than 1.06 crore infections and over 5.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> The total number of recoveries has fast outgrown the number of active COVID-19 cases, with the difference between the two being 1.32 lakh at present, the Union health ministry said.

>> Chennai is currently the Indian city that is worst affected by the novel coronavirus, reporting over 2000 infections almost every day. Chennai recorded 2,393 new cases on June 30, charting the maximum number of new cases reported from a city in India and the second-highest in the world, after Los Angeles.

>> The Centre said that Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments including Taj Mahal, Red Fort etc can open from July 6.

>> The United States reported yet another record daily number of new coronavirus infections – over 50,700 cases – according to a tally being kept by Johns Hopkins University.

>> Goa opened its borders to domestic tourists as hotels in the popular tourism destination opened for bookings.

>> Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope ruled out community transmission of COVID-19 in the worst-affected state in India.

>> India crossed the nine million-mark with respect to COVID-19 testing.