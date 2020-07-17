Coronavirus wrap July 17: Kerala CM confirms community spread; Bengal extends ban on flights from 6 cities

India has recorded over 10 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 25,602 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 3,42,473 are active cases while 6,35,757 have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

India has become the third country to register 10 lakh or more COVID-19 cases after the United States and Brazil.

Globally, there have been over 1.36 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.84 lakh people have died so far.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed community spread in certain coastal towns of Thiruvananthapuram.

>> West Bengal extended the temporary restriction it imposed on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad to July 31.

>> The Health Ministry said that less than 1.94 percent percent of 3.42 lakh active COVID-19 cases in India are in ICU, 0.35 percent on ventilator support and 2.81 percent on oxygen beds; recovery rate stands at 63.33 percent.

>> Human trial with Coronavirus vaccine (COVAXIN) of Bharat Biotech started at PGI Rohtak today. "Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse effects," Haryana health minister Anil Vij said.

>> The US reported an alarming 70,000-plus cases of the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

>> Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, saying if it keeps spreading at the current pace then there will be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10.