Coronavirus wrap July 13: Yogi Adityanath asks officials to ramp-up testing in UP; Punjab bans public gatherings

India has recorded 8,78,254 cases of the novel coronavirus and 23,174 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 3,01,609 are active cases while 5,53,470 have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.

Globally, more than 1.28 crore infections and over 5.68 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ramp-up coronavirus testing capacity to 50,000 tests a day.

>> Punjab banned public gatherings and tightens restrictions on marriage functions.

>> A deputy magistrate in West Bengal died of COVID-19, the first senior government officer in the state to succumb to disease.

>> More people recovering daily from COVID-19 in Delhi than contracting it, according to the Delhi government data.

>> Biotechnology major Biocon said that it will launch biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at a price of around 8,000 per vial.

>> Glenmark Pharma cut price of COVID-19 drug by 27 percent to Rs 75 per tablet.

>> South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an extension of the country's national state of disaster till August 15 as the number of COVID-19 cases has increased exponentially in the country.

>> An official said that Spain's government is not planning to make the use of face masks compulsory nationwide where social distancing can be guaranteed.