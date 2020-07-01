Coronavirus wrap July 1 | Haryana to re-open schools on July 27; Arvind Kejriwal says situation under control in Delhi

Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in India and around the world

India has recorded over 5.85 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus, with the death toll at 17,400, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,20,114 are active cases while 3,47,978 have recovered.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

Globally, more than 1.04 crore infections and nearly 5.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava wrote to states and Union Territories to increase testing. "It is strongly advised that you should take all possible steps to ensure full capacity utilisation of all COVID-19 testing laboratories in the state/UTs," the letter read.

>> The Haryana government said schools will re-open from July 27 while colleges and universities will remain closed till July 31.

>> India's unemployment rate in June fell to 11 percent from 23.5 percent in May, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

>> Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation has been brought under control with the joint efforts of the Delhi and central government.

>> Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the state will open to domestic tourists from July 2.

>> Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced partnership with Tokyo-based Fujifilm Corporation and Dubai-based Global Response Aid for the development, manufacture, and sales of Avigan tablets (favipiravir), a potential treatment for COVID-19.

>> Two premier Siddha institutes begin efforts to create largest database on Siddha treatment focusing on COVID-19.