you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap | Here's all you need to know about today's developments

Britain recorded over 500 deaths due to coronavirus, the country's highest single-day total; and other top news as of April 1:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Social Distancing
Social Distancing

With India entering its eighth day of lockdown, the Union Health Ministry on April 1 said that India currently has 1,637 reported active cases of COVID-19 and 38 virus-related deaths.

Reports have suggested that the government is focusing its attention on 10 hotspots across the country in its effort to control the spread of COVID-19. There are two hotspots each in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra and one each in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Here are the top developments of the day:

Close

>> Tamil Nadu saw a sharp spike in cases, with 110 positive cases being reported today alone. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stand at 234.

>> A COVID-19 positive case was reported from Dharavi in Mumbai.

>> Wimbledon 2020, which was to be held in June this year, has been cancelled in the wake of the pandemic.

>> HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all the students from classes 1 to 8.

>> Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19.

>> The Supreme Court sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking directions for providing WHO graded protective gear to doctors, nurses and medical staff.

>> The Indian Armed Forces said that they would provide over 8,500 doctors and support staff for the treatment of COVID-19 cases.

Track this blog for all the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

>> Britain recorded over 500 deaths due to coronavirus on April 1, the country's highest single-day total.

>> After pay cut, GoAir staff told that portion of March salary has been deferred to April.

>> COVID-19 death toll crossed 1,000 in New York City.

>> COVID19 pandemic is the most challenging crisis since World War II, UN chief Antonio Guterres said.

Follow our full coverage here 

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 09:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

