Coronavirus wrap August 5: Shivraj Singh Chouhan recovers from COVID-19; Global death toll surpasses 7 lakh

India's COVID-19 infection tally raced past 19 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have mounted to 12,82,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 19,08,254 while the death toll climbed to 39,795 with 857 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from a private hospital after he recovered from COVID-19. Chouhan had tested positive for the virus on July 25.

>> Novavax Inc has said that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, according to initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial. This sent the company's shares soaring by 10 percent.

>> The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 7,00,000 on August 5, according to a Reuters tally. Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average.

>> Drug major Cipla is working with government agencies to develop a treatment for COVID-19 while ramping up the production of various life saving essential drugs, the company's chairman YK Hamied said.

>> Sri Lankans, wearing face masks and taking precautions amidst the COVID-19 fear, voted in the twice-postponed parliamentary election.

>> Over 10,000 Maharashtra Police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus and 107 of them have died due to the viral infection, an official said today.

>> Common cold infection may train the body to recognise novel coronavirus, a study said.