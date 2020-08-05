172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-wrap-august-5-shivraj-singh-chouhan-recovers-from-covid-19-global-death-toll-surpasses-7-lakh-5650751.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap August 5: Shivraj Singh Chouhan recovers from COVID-19; Global death toll surpasses 7 lakh

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 19,08,254 while the death toll climbed to 39,795 with 857 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's COVID-19 infection tally raced past 19 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have mounted to 12,82,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 19,08,254 while the death toll climbed to 39,795 with 857 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

Close

Here are all the latest updates:

related news

>> Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from a private hospital after he recovered from COVID-19. Chouhan had tested positive for the virus on July 25.

>> Novavax Inc has said that its experimental COVID-19  vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, according to initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial. This sent the company's shares soaring by 10 percent.

>> The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 7,00,000 on August 5, according to a Reuters tally. Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average.

>> Drug major Cipla is working with government agencies to develop a treatment for COVID-19 while ramping up the production of various life saving essential drugs, the company's chairman YK Hamied said.

>> Sri Lankans, wearing face masks and taking precautions amidst the COVID-19 fear, voted in the twice-postponed parliamentary election.

>> Over 10,000 Maharashtra Police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus and 107 of them have died due to the viral infection, an official said today.

>> Common cold infection may train the body to recognise novel coronavirus, a study said.
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.