172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-wrap-august-4-who-says-indias-testing-rate-lower-than-other-nations-dharmendra-pradhan-tests-positive-for-covid-19-5645271.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap August 4: WHO says India's testing rate lower than other nations; Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for COVID-19

Globally, more than 1.8 crore infections and nearly 7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 18.55 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 38,938 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 5,86,298 are active cases while 12,30,509 have recovered.

With more than 4.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi.

Across the country, 6,61,182 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 3, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Close

Globally, more than 1.8 crore infections and nearly 7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

related news

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital two days back.

>> LNJP Hospital, Delhi government's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, did not report any death due to the disease on two days in a week, signalling improvement in the situation.

>> Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah tested positive for COVID-19 today. He has been admitted to a hospital.

>> COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the one lakh-mark and death toll climbed to 1,817.

>> India's COVID-19 testing rate is lower than other nations, WHO's Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan said.

>> Players to be tested every fifth day during IPL, and seven-day quarantine for kin who breaches bio-bubble, according to draft prepared by BCCI.

>> The results of nationwide antibody tests conducted on nearly 65,000 Italians indicate that some 1.5 million individuals or 2.5 percent of the population have had the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday.

>>  In some "good news" for scientists working on a viable vaccine for COVID-19, a latest study has found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus behind the disease shows little variability, despite having at least six strains.

>> US President Donald Trump said compared to big countries, America is doing "very well" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease, and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections.

>> The impact of the second lockdown across Melbourne City could result in almost 250,000 job losses, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said as he announced new restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country's second largest state.
First Published on Aug 4, 2020 08:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.