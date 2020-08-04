Coronavirus wrap August 4: WHO says India's testing rate lower than other nations; Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for COVID-19

India has recorded more than 18.55 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 38,938 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 5,86,298 are active cases while 12,30,509 have recovered.

With more than 4.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi.

Across the country, 6,61,182 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 3, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, more than 1.8 crore infections and nearly 7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital two days back.

>> LNJP Hospital, Delhi government's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, did not report any death due to the disease on two days in a week, signalling improvement in the situation.

>> Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah tested positive for COVID-19 today. He has been admitted to a hospital.

>> COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the one lakh-mark and death toll climbed to 1,817.

>> India's COVID-19 testing rate is lower than other nations, WHO's Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan said.

>> Players to be tested every fifth day during IPL, and seven-day quarantine for kin who breaches bio-bubble, according to draft prepared by BCCI.

>> The results of nationwide antibody tests conducted on nearly 65,000 Italians indicate that some 1.5 million individuals or 2.5 percent of the population have had the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday.

>> In some "good news" for scientists working on a viable vaccine for COVID-19, a latest study has found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus behind the disease shows little variability, despite having at least six strains.

>> US President Donald Trump said compared to big countries, America is doing "very well" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease, and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections.

>> The impact of the second lockdown across Melbourne City could result in almost 250,000 job losses, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said as he announced new restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country's second largest state.