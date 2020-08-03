Coronavirus wrap August 3: India records over 50,000 new cases five days in a row; Study shows COVID-19 slowdown in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai

The total tally of coronavirus cases in India crossed 18 lakh with the death toll at 38,135, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 5,79,357 cases were active while 1,18,6203 patients recovered.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka at 1.34 lakh. Meanwhile, the country registered over 50,000 new cases for the fifth consecutive day.

Across the country, 3,81,027 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 2, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, more than 1.8 crore infections and over 6.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> BMC eased restrictions for a phased exit from lockdown under 'Mission Begin Again'. Malls/market complexes allowed from 9 am-7 pm from August 5 without theatres / food courts / restaurants. All shops can also open on all days.

>> West Bengal government changed the lockdown dates again. Statewide complete lockdown shall now be observed on the following days: Wednesday 5th August, Saturday 8th August, Thursday 20th August, Friday 21 August, Thursday 27th August; Friday 28th August and Monday 31st August.

>> Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the number of cases globally has increased more than 5-fold to 17.5 million and the number of deaths has more than tripled to 680,000 since WHO's emergency committee on COVID-19 last met 3 months ago.

>> Falling R-values in Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai point to COVID-19 slowdown, a recent study said but scientists also warned against laxity. R-value is the number of people getting infected by an already infected person on an average.

>> Government issued guidelines for reopening of gyms, yoga institutes.

>> A day after he tested positive for COVID-19, six employees at Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's office also tested positive for the disease.

>> Lok Sabha MP and son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, tested positive for COVID-19.

>> DCGI gave nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidate.