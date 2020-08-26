Coronavirus wrap August 26 | Phase II human trials of Oxford vaccine begin in Pune; 23 Punjab MLAs test positive

Across the country, 8,23,992 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 25, the ICMR said

India has recorded more than 32.3 lakh COVID-19 cases and 59,449 deaths due to the disease. Of the total cases, 7.07 lakh are active cases, while 24.67 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8,23,992 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 25, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union health ministry's latest update.

Tamil Nadu is the second most-affected state, followed by Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, more than 2.3 crore infections and over 8.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Ahead of the state assembly session, 23 Punjab MLAs tested positive for COVID-19, the state's Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh said.

>> West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the current lockdown measures in the state will continue till September 20, while a complete lockdown will be observed on September 7, 11 and 12.

>> Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The veteran Congress leader urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

>> Karnataka said it will be starting the academic year for various degree courses from September 1 with online classes. Offline classes, the state government said, are likely to start in October.

>> Amid strict protocols against the COVID-19 pandemic, a one-day session of the Haryana Assembly began in Chandigarh, with the House paying tributes to 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash at the LAC.

>> Phase II human trials of Oxford vaccine began in Pune, with the first dose being administered to two volunteers.

>> A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Australia's University of Queensland showed promising results in animal trials, the varsity said.