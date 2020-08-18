Coronavirus wrap August 18 | Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS; WHO says planet nowhere near herd immunity

India has recorded more than 27.02 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 51,797 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.73 lakh are active cases while nearly 20 lakh have recovered.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Globally, more than 2.18 crore infections and over 7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Days after testing negative for COVID-19, Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care, the hospital said.

>> India is negotiating with 13 countries, including Australia, Japan, and Singapore, to establish separate bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

>> The Supreme Court on August 18 refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

>> The World Health Organization (WHO) said the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce herd immunity, where enough of the population would have antibodies to stop the spread. WHO's emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan largely dismissed that theory at a press briefing on Tuesday, saying we should not live in hope of achieving herd immunity.

>> The Bombay High Court directs the Maharashtra government to clarify its stand on reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in the state.

>> Two existing drugs inhibit SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from infecting human cells in the lab, a study has found.