you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap August 17 | Bihar extends COVID-19 lockdown; New Zealand postpones elections

Globally, more than 2.16 crore infections and over 7.67 lakh deaths have been reported.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

India has recorded more than 26.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 50,921 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.76 lakh are active cases while over 19.1 lakh have recovered.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

related news

Globally, more than 2.16 crore infections and over 7.67 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Four persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters today. Pawar's test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for a few days, said Tope.

>>  Restrictions imposed in Bihar, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, have been extended till September 6, the state government said.

>> The Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) and NEET-UG exams amid COVID-19.

>> Six Indian men's hockey team players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, recovered from COVID-19 and were scheduled to be discharged today.

>> Thailand's economy suffered its worst contraction since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago, data showed today, as the coronavirus shattered the country's crucial tourism industry.

>> New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern postponed the general election by four weeks but ruled out delaying it any further, as the country tackles a new outbreak of the coronavirus.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #world

