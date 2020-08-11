172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-wrap-august-11-russia-announces-worlds-first-vaccine-poet-rahat-indori-dies-of-covid-19-5685251.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap August 11 | Russia announces world's first vaccine; Poet Rahat Indori dies of COVID-19

Globally, more than 2 crore infections and over 7.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Moneycontrol News
LIVE updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on India and the world
LIVE updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on India and the world

India has recorded more than 22.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 45,257 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, nearly 6.4 lakh are active cases while over 15.8 lakh have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

related news

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Russia on August 11 announced the world's first Coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V, jointly developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and Russia’s Defence Ministry. Russia’s junior health minister said that medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated.

>> Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was being treated for COVID-19, died at a hospital in Indore.

>> Industrial production declined by 16.6 percent in June, mainly due to lower output of manufacturing, mining and power generation, as per government data.

>> India's single-day count of COVID-19 cases is more than that of the US and Brazil in the past 7 days, data by the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

>> During a video conference with Chief Ministers of different states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 10 states account for 80 percent of active COVID-19 cases, and asserted if the virus is defeated in these states, then the country will also emerge victorious in its fight against the pandemic.

>> Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he has tested negative for COVID-19. He had tested positive for the virus on July 25.

>> A simple blood test may predict the risk of severe COVID-19 infection, say scientists who have identified a particular molecular signature in the blood that increases the chances of hospitalisation by 5 to 10 times in people infected by the novel coronavirus.

>> Ban on flights to Kolkata from six cities was extended till August 31.

>>  Expert committee on COVID-19 vaccine administration will meet on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 09:08 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #world

