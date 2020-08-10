172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-wrap-august-10-former-prez-pranab-mukherjee-tests-positive-for-covid-19-indias-case-fatality-rate-falls-to-2-5677631.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap August 10 | Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19; India's case fatality rate falls to 2%

Globally, more than 1.9 crore infections and over 7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 22.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 44,386 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, more than 6.34 lakh are active cases while over 15.35 lakh have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> The head of the World Health Organization predicted that the number of people infected by the coronavirus will hit 20 million this week, including about 750,000 deaths.

>> Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he was on a visit to the hospital "for a separate procedure" when his test came out positive.

>> Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was discharged from Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru after he recovered from COVID-19. The chief minister had tested positive for the virus on August 2.

>>  India’s case fatality rate has fallen to a new low of 2 percent, Union Health Ministry said.

>> Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh tested positive for COVID-19.

>> Brihanmumbai Municipal Cooperation (BMC), Mumbai's civic body, started the second phase of sero-surveillance study in the city from Monday to assess the spread of COVID-19 and know how many people have developed antibodies against the disease.

>> Sri Lanka fully reopened its schools after keeping them closed for over four months due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, news agency PTI reported.

>> Australia reported its highest daily coronavirus deaths with 19 fatalities during the last 24 hours, all in Victoria state.
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #world

