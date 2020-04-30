Coronavirus wrap April 30: Cases in Maharashtra cross 10,000 mark; Trump says 'much better days' ahead

Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its socio-economic impact

The Union Health Ministry on April 30 said that the nationwide tally of positive cases crossed over 33,600 and the death toll neared 1,100.

The ministry also said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has improved to nearly 25.2 percent, from about 13 percent a fortnight ago.

There are more than 24,000 active patients across the country, while more than 8,300 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Maharashtra became the first state to cross the grim 10,000 cases mark. The state reported 583 fresh coronavirus cases today and 32 deaths, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,498.

>> The Prime Minister's Office, in a statement, said that PM Narendra Modi held a comprehensive meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India, as well as to promote local investments in order to give a boost to the economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said the state government is not considering withdrawal of the ongoing lockdown in the near future but, will weigh options to relax some restrictions in a phased manner.

>> US President Donald Trump said 'much better days' are ahead as 35 US states release formal reopening plans.

>> Indian Embassy in the US contacted nationals who wish to travel back home once the international travel lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is lifted.

>> USAID announced $3 million to support India's COVID-19 efforts.