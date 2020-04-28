Coronavirus wrap April 28: MHA says people with mild symptoms can home isolate; NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hours

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 30,000 on April 28 and the death toll was seen inching towards 1,000 with Maharahstra, Gujarat and some other states reporting more fatalities.

The hopes for any immediate cure to the disease were dashed after the Health Ministry said there is not enough evidence as yet to back plasma therapy as its treatment.

As per the latest figures announced by various states and union territories, more than 30,200 people have been tested positive for this deadly virus across the country. At least 947 have died, but more than 7,000 have recovered.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Mumbai police personnel over 55 years of age have been told that they can opt to stay home after three of their colleagues died of the novel coronavirus infection.

>> The Union Home Ministry said that people who have very mild symptoms of coronavirus or those who are pre-symptomatic can opt for home isolation if they have the requisite self-isolation facility.

>> A 31-year-old Indian man, who was apprehended on the suspicion of illegally crossing into America through the US-Mexico border, tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first individual in the border protection agency's custody to be infected with the virus.

>> Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal appealed to all the states to start the process of evaluation of answer sheets of Board exams and facilitate Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to evaluate answer sheets of the students in their respective states.

>> China said that it is deeply concerned about ICMR's decision to not use COVID-19 test kits from two Chinese firms.

>> NITI Aayog building was sealed today after a staffer tested COVID-19 positive. The building will remain sealed for the next 48 hours.

>> Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control by 2021, the Games' chief said today. The event has already been postponed following the outbreak.

>> Moody's Investors Service slashed India growth forecast for calendar year 2020 to 0.2 percent, from 2.5 percent projected in March. For 2021, Moody's expects India's growth to rebound to 6.2 percent.