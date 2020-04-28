App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap April 28: MHA says people with mild symptoms can home isolate; NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hours

China said that it is deeply concerned about ICMR's decision to not use COVID-19 test kits from two Chinese firms; and other key updates from India and around the world:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 30,000 on April 28 and the death toll was seen inching towards 1,000 with Maharahstra, Gujarat and some other states reporting more fatalities.

The hopes for any immediate cure to the disease were dashed after the Health Ministry said there is not enough evidence as yet to back plasma therapy as its treatment.

As per the latest figures announced by various states and union territories, more than 30,200 people have been tested positive for this deadly virus across the country. At least 947 have died, but more than 7,000 have recovered.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog here. 

related news

Here are all the latest updates: 

>> Mumbai police personnel over 55 years of age have been told that they can opt to stay home after three of their colleagues died of the novel coronavirus infection.

>>  The Union Home Ministry said that people who have very mild symptoms of coronavirus or those who are pre-symptomatic can opt for home isolation if they have the requisite self-isolation facility.

>> A 31-year-old Indian man, who was apprehended on the suspicion of illegally crossing into America through the US-Mexico border, tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first individual in the border protection agency's custody to be infected with the virus.

>>  Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal appealed to all the states to start the process of evaluation of answer sheets of Board exams and facilitate Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to evaluate answer sheets of the students in their respective states.

covid-19 Projections

>> China said that it is deeply concerned about ICMR's decision to not use COVID-19 test kits from two Chinese firms.

>> NITI Aayog building was sealed today after a staffer tested COVID-19 positive. The building will remain sealed for the next 48 hours.

>> Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control by 2021, the Games' chief said today. The event has already been postponed following the outbreak.

>> Moody's Investors Service slashed India growth forecast for calendar year 2020 to 0.2 percent, from 2.5 percent projected in March. For 2021, Moody's expects India's growth to rebound to 6.2 percent.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #World News

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.