you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap April 27: PM Modi discusses lockdown exit strategy; Boris Johnson re-joins office after recovery

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, US' top health body, added six new symptoms to COVID-19 list; and other key developments from India and around the world:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Health Ministry on April 27 said that there has been a rise of 1,463 new cases while 60 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 28,380  in India.

This has been India's highest single-day death toll since the start of the outbreak in the country.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers of states and discussed the staggered exit strategy from the countrywide lockdown. According to reports, the government plans on continuing the lockdown in the hotspots post-May 3, but wants easing of restrictions in other areas.

>> In its revised guidelines for the use of rapid antibody test kits, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advised states against using kits procured from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics. It also asked states to return kits procured from them in order for it to be sent back.

>> The West Bengal government said that a person tested positive for COVID-19 having the provision to isolate himself at his residence can home quarantine himself. "Lakhs and lakhs cannot be quarantined, the government has its own limits," the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

>> A study reportedly said that coronavirus genetic material has been detected in air, but it is unclear if it causes disease.

>> The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, US' top health body, added six new symptoms to COVID-19 list. These symptoms include chills, constant shivers with chills, sore throat, loss of taste, loss of smell, muscle pain and headache.

>> UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recovering from the COVID-19 infection, re-joined office today. Reports suggest that he is preparing an exit strategy even as other European countries, such as Italy and Spain, have started or will start easing lockdown restrictions.

>> India should look to convert world's 'hatred' for China into economic opportunity, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 08:57 pm

