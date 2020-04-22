App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap April 22 | Cabinet approves ordinance to end violence against healthcare workers; Govt briefings only 4 times a week now

Those found guilty of attacking healthcare workers will face imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years (in serious cases) and fine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Coronavirus cases in India breached the 20,000 mark on April 22, rising up to 20, 471, including 652 deaths and 15,859 active cases.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi reported the highest number of cases.

Here are the latest updates: 

Close

>> The government today said that it would now be conducting its briefings, which have been regular since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, four times a week— Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

related news

>> The J&K Directorate of Information released a press note announcing cancellation of the Amarnath Yatra 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but withdrew the note shortly thereafter.

Follow our LIVE updates here.

>> Cabinet approved an ordinance to make violence against health workers non-bailable offence. Those found guilty of attacking healthcare workers will face imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years (in serious cases) and fine.

>> Scientists at the CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology come up with a low-cost coronavirus test that will not require any expensive machines for detection of the pathogen.

>> World could face multiple famines of biblical proportions due to COVID-19, UN body warns.

>>  India co-sponsored resolution calling for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

>> US President Donald Trump threatens to terminate the trade deal with China if Beijing did not honour its provisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 09:19 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.