Coronavirus wrap April 22 | Cabinet approves ordinance to end violence against healthcare workers; Govt briefings only 4 times a week now

Coronavirus cases in India breached the 20,000 mark on April 22, rising up to 20, 471, including 652 deaths and 15,859 active cases.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi reported the highest number of cases.

Here are the latest updates:

>> The government today said that it would now be conducting its briefings, which have been regular since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, four times a week— Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

>> The J&K Directorate of Information released a press note announcing cancellation of the Amarnath Yatra 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but withdrew the note shortly thereafter.

>> Cabinet approved an ordinance to make violence against health workers non-bailable offence. Those found guilty of attacking healthcare workers will face imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years (in serious cases) and fine.

>> Scientists at the CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology come up with a low-cost coronavirus test that will not require any expensive machines for detection of the pathogen.

>> World could face multiple famines of biblical proportions due to COVID-19, UN body warns.

>> India co-sponsored resolution calling for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

>> US President Donald Trump threatens to terminate the trade deal with China if Beijing did not honour its provisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country.