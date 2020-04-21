App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap April 21: Govt halts use of rapid testing kits for 2 days; Trump says will temporarily suspend immigration

Health Ministry issued guidelines for bringing home human remains of coronavirus patients from abroad; and other key developments from India and around the world:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact

The Health Ministry on April 21 said that the number of deaths in India due to coronavirus rose to 603 and the number of cases climbed to 18,985, registering an increase of 44 deaths and 1,329 cases since April 20.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 15,122 while 3,259 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Over 17 percent of the cases have recovered so far, a health ministry official said.

Here are the top developments of the day:

>> Stating that "many variations" have been reported in the results of rapid testing kits in India, the government halted its use in the country for two days.

>> Maharashtra Govt revokes lockdown relaxations and exemptions for Mumbai and Pune regions as 'people are not behaving responsibly'. Remaining parts of the state will continue to have partial exemptions.

>> Health Ministry issued guidelines for bringing home human remains of coronavirus patients from abroad.

Coronavirus graphic April 21

>> Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged citizens to "persevere" with the strict restrictions and help one another, as the city-state reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infections in the country to 9,125.

>> US President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US.

>>  Trump also said there are 72 active trials underway across the country, researching dozens of therapies and treatments for COVID-19.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

