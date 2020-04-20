Coronavirus wrap April 20 | India's doubling rate improves; Centre objects to Kerala easing lockdown restrictions

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 17,656 on April 20. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 559.

The Ministry of Health and Family Affairs Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that as per data on April 19, 18 states and UTs have shown an improvement than the national average doubling rate.

He also said that a total of 1,553 cases and 36 deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours.

Here are the key updates:

>> The rate at which coronavirus cases are doubling in India has improved to 7.5 days, the Health Ministry said today.

>> COVID-19 lockdown will continue in Karnataka till May 3 without any relaxations.

>> Assam government deposited Rs 2,000 each to the accounts of 86,000 Assamese people stranded in other states.

>> Restrictions on domestic and international flights will be lifted when the government is confident that the spread of coronavirus spread controlled, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

>> 16 high-risk contacts of infected Delhi pizza delivery agent in Delhi tested negative.

>> Centre objected to Kerala easing lockdown restrictions. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked Kerala not to dilute restrictions during the nationwide lockdown, as some economic activities and services resume from April 20 in areas designated as non-hotspots.

>> Centre said the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and that the violation of lockdown measures could risk the spread of the novel coronavirus.

>> Advisory council of the 15th Finance Commission will meet on April 23-24 to discusss the implications of coronavirus pandemic for GDP growth in FY21, FY22.