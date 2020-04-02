Coronavirus wrap April 2: Here are the top developments from today

Representative Image: Passengers wearing face mask as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, stand outside a railway station in Chennai, India, March 16, 2020. (REUTERS/P. Ravikumar )

Even as India entered the ninth day of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, it reported a total of 2,069 positive cases of coronavirus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India currently has at least 1,860 active cases, with the death toll at 53. About 155 people have been cured and discharged.

Globally, the number of COVID-19 positive cases is nearing a million, while the death toll stands at 49,180.

Here are the top developments as of April 2:

# Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with his “fellow Indians” at 9 am on April 3.

# The Ministry of Home Affairs has blacklisted and cancelled the tourist visas of at least 960 foreigners, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat. According to the Home Ministry, at least 400 cases, linked to the religious congregation, were found positive.

#The GoI has launched a mobile app called Aarogya Setu to help people assess the risk of catching the coronavirus infection on their own. The app will also alert authorities if someone has come in close contact with a person, who was infected with deadly virus.

#More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, double the record of 3.3 million reported for the previous week. The layoffs have led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April.

#During his video conference with the chief ministers of all states, PM Modi hinted at a staggered lockdown withdrawal. He said that it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends.

#The death toll in Spain breached the 10,000 mark as at least 950 people died overnight.

#Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slim, in Mumbai, has been sealed after a death due to COVID-19 was reported from the area on April 1. Around 4000 workers are working on contract tracing, the Health Ministry told media persons.

S.No State/Union Territory Total confirmed cases Cured/discharged Deaths 1 Andhra Pradesh 86 1 1 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Assam 5 0 0 4 Bihar 24 0 1 5 Chandigarh 16 0 0 6 Chhattisgarh 9 2 0 7 Delhi 219 8 4 8 Goa 5 0 0 9 Gujarat 87 8 7 10 Haryana 43 21 0 11 Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 12 Jammu and Kashmir 62 2 2 13 Jharkhand 1 0 0 14 Karnataka 110 9 3 15 Kerala 265 25 2 16 Ladakh 13 3 0 17 Madhya Pradesh 99 0 6 18 Maharashtra 335 42 13 19 Manipur 1 0 0 20 Mizoram 1 0 0 21 Odisha 4 0 0 22 Puducherry 3 1 0 23 Punjab 46 1 4 24 Rajasthan 108 3 0 25 Tamil Nadu 234 6 1 26 Telengana 107 1 3 27 Uttarakhand 7 2 0 28 Uttar Pradesh 113 14 2 29 West Bengal 53 6 3 Total number of confirmed cases 2069 156 53

#Below is the state-wise tally: