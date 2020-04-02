App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap April 2: Here are the top developments from today

US unemployment claims hit 6.6 million – another record high – as layoffs accelerate in face of coronavirus, and other key developments from today:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Passengers wearing face mask as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, stand outside a railway station in Chennai, India, March 16, 2020. (REUTERS/P. Ravikumar )
Representative Image: Passengers wearing face mask as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, stand outside a railway station in Chennai, India, March 16, 2020. (REUTERS/P. Ravikumar )

Even as India entered the ninth day of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, it reported a total of 2,069 positive cases of coronavirus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India currently has at least 1,860 active cases, with the death toll at 53. About 155 people have been cured and discharged.

Globally, the number of COVID-19 positive cases is nearing a million, while the death toll stands at 49,180.

Here are the top developments as of April 2:

# Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with his “fellow Indians” at 9 am on April 3.

# The Ministry of Home Affairs  has blacklisted and cancelled the tourist visas of at least 960 foreigners, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat. According to the Home Ministry, at least 400 cases, linked to the religious congregation, were found positive.

#The GoI has launched a mobile app called Aarogya Setu to help people assess the risk of catching the coronavirus infection on their own. The app will also alert authorities if someone has come in close contact with a person, who was infected with deadly virus.

#More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, double the record of 3.3 million reported for the previous week. The layoffs have led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April.

#During his video conference with the chief ministers of all states, PM Modi hinted at a staggered lockdown withdrawal. He said that it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends.

#The death toll in Spain breached the 10,000 mark as at least 950 people died overnight.

#Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slim, in Mumbai, has been sealed after a death due to COVID-19 was reported from the area on April 1. Around 4000 workers are working on contract tracing, the Health Ministry told media persons.

#Below is the state-wise tally:
S.NoState/Union TerritoryTotal confirmed casesCured/dischargedDeaths
1Andhra Pradesh8611
2Andaman and Nicobar Islands1000
3Assam500
4Bihar2401
5Chandigarh1600
6Chhattisgarh920
7Delhi21984
8Goa500
9Gujarat8787
10Haryana43210
11Himachal Pradesh311
12Jammu and Kashmir6222
13Jharkhand100
14Karnataka11093
15Kerala265252
16Ladakh1330
17Madhya Pradesh9906
18Maharashtra3354213
19Manipur100
20Mizoram100
21Odisha400
22Puducherry310
23Punjab4614
24Rajasthan10830
25Tamil Nadu23461
26Telengana10713
27Uttarakhand720
28Uttar Pradesh113142
29West Bengal5363
Total number of confirmed cases206915653
 Click here for all updates on the coronavirus pandemic. 

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #World News

