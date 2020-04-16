App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap April 16 | Here are the top developments of the day

A pizza delivery boy tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital, leading to over 72 families in South Delhi and 17 other workers being quarantined; and other key updates from India and around the world:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact

The total number of positive cases in India rose to 12,759, including 10,824 active cases, 1514 cured/discharged/migrated and 420 deaths.

The Health Ministry also said that India received over 5 lakh testing kits from China on April 16.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 2,90,401 samples have been tested so far, of which 30,043 were tested on April 15.

Close

Follow our LIVE coverage here.

related news

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Mumbai recorded a drop in the number of positive cases being reported during the course of the day. The financial capital of India reported 107 new cases and three deaths; on April 15, the city's civic body had said that Mumbai had reported 183 new cases and two deaths—a drop from 204 cases and 11 deaths recorded on April 14.

>> A pizza delivery boy tested positive  for coronavirus in the national capital, leading to over 72 families in South Delhi and 17 other workers being quarantined.

>> 26 new cases were reported from Mumbai's Dharavi area today. The total number of cases in the region rose to 86, including nine deaths.

Also Read: Health workers in Himachal Pradesh survey 95% of state's population in less than 2 weeks

>> In a relief to some fliers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation asked airlines to refund tickets that were booked between March 25 and April 14, for travel during the lockdown.

>> "Zoom is not a safe platform", said the Ministry of Home Affairs as it issued an advisory for those who want to use it. Zoom is an online video-conferencing application/software.

>> According to news agency Associated Press, 5.2 million more seek jobless aid as number of laid-off people since virus struck keeps mounting in the US. Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

Also Read: Wall Street rises on hopes of lockdown easing, jobless claims

>> The Indian Army said that it will strictly observe 'no movement' of forces till April 19.

>> Officials said that mobiles, TVs and refrigerators will be available on e-commerce platforms from April 20.

>> The International Monetary Fund said that Asia will see zero percent growth in 2020.

Also Read: IMF says it strongly supports India's policy response to COVID-19 pandemic
> The US on April 15 recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country.
INDIA'S CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS (1)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 09:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.