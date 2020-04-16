Coronavirus wrap April 16 | Here are the top developments of the day

Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact

The total number of positive cases in India rose to 12,759, including 10,824 active cases, 1514 cured/discharged/migrated and 420 deaths.

The Health Ministry also said that India received over 5 lakh testing kits from China on April 16.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 2,90,401 samples have been tested so far, of which 30,043 were tested on April 15.

>> Mumbai recorded a drop in the number of positive cases being reported during the course of the day. The financial capital of India reported 107 new cases and three deaths; on April 15, the city's civic body had said that Mumbai had reported 183 new cases and two deaths—a drop from 204 cases and 11 deaths recorded on April 14.

>> A pizza delivery boy tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital, leading to over 72 families in South Delhi and 17 other workers being quarantined.

>> 26 new cases were reported from Mumbai's Dharavi area today. The total number of cases in the region rose to 86, including nine deaths.

>> In a relief to some fliers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation asked airlines to refund tickets that were booked between March 25 and April 14, for travel during the lockdown.

>> "Zoom is not a safe platform", said the Ministry of Home Affairs as it issued an advisory for those who want to use it. Zoom is an online video-conferencing application/software.

>> According to news agency Associated Press, 5.2 million more seek jobless aid as number of laid-off people since virus struck keeps mounting in the US. Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

>> The Indian Army said that it will strictly observe 'no movement' of forces till April 19.

>> Officials said that mobiles, TVs and refrigerators will be available on e-commerce platforms from April 20.

>> The International Monetary Fund said that Asia will see zero percent growth in 2020.

> The US on April 15 recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country.