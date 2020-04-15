Coronavirus wrap April 15: Here are the top developments of the day

People stand in front of a drug store in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS

India has recorded 11,439 cases of coronavirus, while the death toll from the outbreak is at 377.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. During its daily briefing today, the Union Health Ministry said that community transmission has not yet begun in India, and that there have been some local outbreaks.

Over 1,076 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

Here are some of the top developments of the day:

>> The Centre has classified districts into three categories – hotspot districts; non-hotspot districts, where cases are being reported; and green zone districts. It also released a list of 170 hotspots in India.

>> Confirmed coronavirus cases across the world crossed the two million mark, including deaths and recovered patients.

Also Read: In Charts | Economic impact of lockdown on Centre and states

>> The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed indefinitely.

>> Six Indian companies are working on COVID-19 vaccine; however, experts said that they were facing many challenges in finding a preventive.

Also Read: Here are the Indian companies developing the vaccine

>> US President Donald Trump announced halting America's funding of up to $500 million annually to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

>> Scientists say they have discovered six new coronaviruses in bats.

>> All deputy secretaries and above level officers were asked to join offices by the central government, nearly three weeks after they began working from home due to the lockdown.

Also Read: In pics | Coronavirus lockdown: Senior ministers, officials rejoin offices