Coronavirus warriors | Delhi ambulance driver who ferried COVID-19 patients succumbs to virus

Ambulance driver Arif Khan, who ferried countless COVID-19 patients to hospitals, and deceased for their last rites, succumbed to the disease at Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital on October 10.

Affiliated with the NGO Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, Khan was among the dozen ambulance drivers providing free ambulance service in Delhi since the pandemic broke, ANI reported on October 12.

Commending Khan’s service, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal President Jitender Singh Shunty called him a “true COVID-19 warrior” who did a “remarkably good” and “used to live here in the hospital so that he can remain available for the job.”

Khan developed coronavirus symptoms on October 1 and went to the hospital for a check-up, but returned home. “We admitted him again on Friday (October 9) to Hindu Rao hospital where he died on Saturday (October 10) at 8 am. We cremated his body,” Shunty said.

Khan’s son Adil Khan (22) said: “We just saw him during brief visits to home since March 21 and the last time he came home he was already sick. He used to stay at hospitals after the outbreak.”

Adding that Khan has “left a deep void that can't be fulfilled” Shunty noted that morale of other drivers has been broken. He, however, affirmed that the NGO would continue providing services.

"All our drivers are COVID-19 warriors. We had 12 ambulances during the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now we have 16 ambulances. Drivers are ferrying bodies and COVID-19 patients. Our organisation has ferried. So far we have carried out 500 COVID-19 victims’ bodies for final rites," Shunty said.

Drivers however said that help from the government has not been forthcoming. “I have ferried over 80 COVID-19 victims and over 200 patients to hospitals. We have not received any special help from the government. There is no security for us. One of our colleagues died and his family lives in a rented house. There is no one to look after them now,” Khan’s colleague Jitendra Kumar told the news agency.

Adil added that since his father was the sole breadwinner and they have appealed to the Delhi government for financial help.

M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India condoled Khan’s death on October 10, tweeting: “My condolences to the bereaved family members of ambulance driver, Aarif Khan of Delhi. He rendered selfless service by ferrying close to 200 bodies of COVID-19 patients for their last rites. It is saddening to learn that he succumbed to the Coronavirus.” (sic)

“His acts of kindness symbolise the core of Indian philosophy of ‘share & care’. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” (sic), Naidu added in a thread tweet.