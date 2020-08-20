172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-vaccine-update-india-not-to-fix-benchmark-in-selecting-covid-19-candidate-report-5731931.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus vaccine update | India not to fix benchmark in selecting COVID-19 candidate: Report

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration will be responsible for setting up financial infrastructure and the logistics to execute the mass vaccination programme when a COVID-19 vaccine candidate gets regulatory approval.

Moneycontrol News

India will explore all options for mass immunisation against the novel coronavirus and is not planning to follow the existing benchmark for vaccine selection, says a report by Mint.

The news report cites officials at the Centre saying that various benchmarks such as pricing, ease of administration and efficacy will be taken into consideration to determine the COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration will be responsible for setting up financial infrastructure and the logistics, among others things, to execute the mass vaccination drive when a vaccine candidate gets regulatory approval for inoculation.

Close

The process of selecting a vaccine for mass vaccination in India differs from the approach in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set a benchmark of 50 percent efficacy for a vaccine’s approval. Countries such as the UK have already signed deals for millions of vaccine doses, even of those candidates still in clinical trials.

related news

At least five domestic manufacturers are working on indigenous vaccines: Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals and Biological E.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

As of August 19, India had recorded 27.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, including over 52,800 deaths related to the infectious disease.

Acknowledging that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic was a major challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address had said that a vaccine against the disease was much-awaited. He added that three vaccines are in various phases of trials in the country and that the vaccination process will begin as soon as scientists give their approval.

The Prime Minister said that a roadmap to inoculate all citizens in the shortest possible time and plan for the vaccines’ mass production is ready.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 09:31 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India #vaccine

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.