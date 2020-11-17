Coronavirus vaccine update | India likely to start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

India may start the production of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine for coronavirus, the RIA news agency quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying on November 17.

China is also one of the countries which may start producing the vaccine, according to Putin.

According to interim trial results, the vaccine is 92 percent effective at protecting people from COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Russia registered Sputnik V for public use in August, the first country to do so, though the approval came before the start of the large-scale trial in September.

Earlier on November 13, Sputnik V had reportedly arrived in India after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories got approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the vaccine.

In a video, surfaced on social media, containers with logos of Sputnik V and Dr Reddy's were seen unloaded from a small truck.

In fact, reports suggested that the first batch of the vaccine is likely to reach Kanpur''s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week wherein the vaccine’s Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted.

After observing the effects of the vaccine for a month, authorities will be apprised of the results of the trial and they will then make a decision accordingly.

In September, Dr Reddy''s and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia''s sovereign wealth fund, entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India.

As part of the partnership, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr Reddy''s upon regulatory approval in India.