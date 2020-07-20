Coronavirus vaccine update: Covaxin human trials begin at AIIMS Delhi; nearly 1,800 volunteers sign up

Human trials for coronavirus vaccine Covaxin will start on July 20 at The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The medical institute's ethics committee on July 18 gave a go-ahead to conduct human trials of the country's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

Around 1,800 volunteers have registered for the trial and phase 1 and phase 2 of the trial will be starting today at 12 clinical sites, News18 quoted AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria. Three formalisations of the vaccine will be tried in the second phase and multiple doses will be given to volunteers between 12-65 years of age, Guleria said.

AIIMS Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase I and II human trials of Covaxin. In phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers and a maximum of 100 of them would be from AIIMS.

COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), had recently received the nod for human clinical trials from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

So far, two vaccines, one developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the other by Zydas Cadila Healthcare Ltd, have been permitted by the DCGI to go in for phase I and II human clinical trials.