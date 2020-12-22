Coronavirus vaccine update | Centre likely to buy 5 crore doses from Serum Institute

COVID-19 vaccine (representative image)

The central government may soon sign a purchase agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 5 crore doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The government may approve the vaccine within a day or two, after the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the news channel reported on December 21.

British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have developed a COVID-19 vaccine, which SII will manufacture in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi might soon make an announcement on the vaccination programme, CNBC-TV18 reported citing sources.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

States have been asked to prepare a list of people to be inoculated under the first phase of the vaccination programme, the report added. States have also been instructed to keep vaccinators ready, and doses will be distributed among states in early January.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan recently said the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be administered in January.

"I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India," he told news agency ANI.

The Centre plans to inoculate 30 crore (300 million) people in the next six-seven months, the minister said.

Apart from SII, two other companies - Pfizer and Bharat Biotech - have applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation of vaccine candidates.