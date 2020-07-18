Coronavirus vaccine update: Bharat Biotech starts human trials of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech has initiated human clinical trials for Covaxin, a vaccine candidate for COVID-19, across the country with 375 volunteers, amid the surging numbers of coronavirus cases.

India's COVID-19 caseload surged to 10,38,716 with 34,884 people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on July 18.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had permitted two vaccines -- one developed by the Bharat Biotech International Limited in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and another one by ZydusCadila Healthcare Ltd to go in for the first and second phase of human clinical trials.

Here are all the developments about COVID-19 vaccine:

> The human trial of Covaxin began at Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on July 17, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said.

> Drug firm Zydus Cadila is looking to complete clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D in seven months, according to the company's chairman. The company had on Wednesday started clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the first human dosing.

> Accelerating the work in various spheres to combat COVID-19, institutes under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) are developing research resources such as indigenous animal models, pseudo-viruses, clinical immunological assays and antibodies. DBT's Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, has established a hamster infection model for evaluation of antivirals, therapeutics and vaccines, it said.

> India and the US are working together on combating the coronavirus and collaboration is underway for co-development of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Indian envoy has said, underlining that the partnership between the two countries in health, life sciences and technology sectors can bring benefits to the entire world.

