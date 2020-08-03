Coronavirus vaccine update August 3: Russia plans mass vaccination; WHO says no 'silver bullet' against COVID-19

The total tally of coronavirus cases in India crossed 18 lakh on August 5 with the death toll reaching 38,135. Globally, more than 1.8 crore infections and over 6.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But if reports are to be believed, there's some good news on the vaccine front. Russia said today that it will begin production of a vaccine next month and start an immunisation campaign by October.

Here are all the latest updates on the race to produce a COVID-19 vaccine:

>> Russia said it is preparing for a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus infection in October. Russia is the first country to complete the human clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine.

>> India's health ministry said the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network, which provides technological solutions for strengthening immunisation supply chain systems, has reached 32 states and union territories and will be rolled out in the remaining areas soon.

>> The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

>> Drug firm Wockhardt on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with the UK government to fill-finish COVID-19 vaccines, and will undertake manufacturing at its facility in North Wales.

>> The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that while there are a number of vaccines in phase three of trials, and that it hopes there will be a number of effective vaccines to combat the virus, there is no silver bullet.