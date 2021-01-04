Coronavirus vaccine: India Inc starts drawing roadmap to vaccinate employees

Representative image

Corporate India is getting its plans in order to vaccinate employees after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3 granted the approval to Oxford COVID-19 jab Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

Several companies including Biocon, Tata Steel, Whirlpool and Arvind Advanced Materials are planning for vaccination against the contagion, including sponsoring COVID-19 vaccines for employees, preparing lists prioritising those with comorbidities and paying for flu shots, The Economic Times has reported.

Biocon will provide free COVID-19 vaccination to its employees when it is made available after administering to priority population in the country, its chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw told the publication. The Biocon group has more than 10,000 employees, it said.

According to the report, Whirlpool is already conducting a flu vaccination drive for its employees to have better immunity. The vaccination drive, which is voluntary, will give experience for the COVID vaccine, said the report citing Sarthak Raychaudhuri, Whirlpool Corp’s vice president, HR, Asia.

Various companies were waiting for the shot to get rolled out for the larger populace before taking a final call on its vaccine roadmap, said the report.

At Tata Steel, the company will bear all medical expenses for its employees and their families, including the test for detecting novel coronavirus infection and children’s vaccine. This free of cost facility will be extended to COVID-19 vaccines when they are made available, the report said.

India’s drug regulator has granted the approval to the two vaccines on the basis of recommendations by a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).