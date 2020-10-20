Coronavirus vaccine India: How PM Modi plans to ensure immunisation of citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19 said digital health IDs will be used to aid delivery of coronavirus vaccines and ensure immunisation of citizens against the disease.

"India is now at the forefront of vaccine development for COVID-19. Some of them are in advanced stages. We are not stopping here; India is already working on putting a well-established vaccine delivery system in place. This digitised network, along with the digital health ID, will be used to ensure immunisation of our citizens." the Indian Express reported quoting PM Modi.

PM Modi made the statement during his virtual keynote address at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting.

On August 15, the Prime Minister had announced a unique health ID for each citizen, under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

The digital record will contain details of an individual's medical tests, ailment history, doctor consultations, diagnosis and prescribed medicines.

