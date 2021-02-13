Coronavirus Vaccine drive may take 5 years to complete in India

COVID-19 vaccination in India (Representative Image: Reuters)

At the ongoing pace of vaccination against COVID-19, the inoculation drive in India could be over in more than five years, depending on certain parameters, including beneficiary’s age, residing state and category (non-priority group), according to a vaccine index.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive on January 16 after India’s drug regulator approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

With the two approved vaccines against coronavirus infection, vaccinating the country’s 1.3 billion population could go on for several years, reported The Times of India citing the vaccine index developed by a group of researchers.

The vaccine index, named as Indian Vaccine Queue Calculator, is a part of The Omni Calculator Project. It has been designed by two Polish nationals, molecular physicist Dominik Czernia, a medical doctor Alexandra Zajac and Indian researcher Farhan Khan, as per the report.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to the report, the planned timeline to vaccinate the healthcare and frontline workers within six months in most states is quite optimistic.

However, vaccinating the entire population of the country is a “different thing and if nothing changes in the near future, the time to achieve herd immunity may take even more than five years,” said the report quoting the researchers.

The task of vaccinating those in the third group of beneficiaries, includes those 50 years older or less than 50 with comorbidities, in the wake of the long timelines of up to five years or more could be challenging, the report stated citing the vaccine index.

The timeline will become better if the Centre increases vaccination rates per day, Khan told the publication.

So far, India has vaccinated close to 80 lakh beneficiaries in its fight against COVID-19, said Union Health Ministry. A total of 79,67,647 people have received the vaccination through 1,64,781 sessions under the countrywide COVID-19 inoculation drive till 8 am on February 13, the ministry said. Of these, 5,909,136 are healthcare workers and 2,058,511 are frontline workers.