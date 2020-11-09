Coronavirus vaccine | AIIMS Director says easy availability likely only by early 2022; masks here to stay

As Indians eagerly await a COVID-19 vaccine launch, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said average Indian will have to wait till 2022 to get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Guleria, who is also a member of the national task force on the coronavirus management in the country, said it will take "more than a year" for a vaccine to be easily available in the Indian markets.

In an exclusive interview to CNN News 18, Guleria said, "In our country the population is large; we need time to see how the coronavirus vaccine can be bought from the market like a flu vaccine and take it. That will actually be the ideal situation."

When asked what challenges India will face once a vaccine is developed, he said the prime focus will be the distribution of vaccine in different parts of the country so that those on priority list can get it immediately.

"Maintaining the cold chain, having adequate syringes, adequate needles and being able to deliver it to the remotest part of the country in a seamless manner is the biggest challenge," Guleria.

Speaking about the efficacy of coronavirus vaccine, the AIIMS Director said the vaccine is not a "magic bullet" and COVID-19 will not vanish with vaccination.

"Vaccination will help us deliver herd immunity rapidly. It will help us break the chain of transmission and fewer people will get infected, but it will not be zero. We will continue to take preventive measures," he added.

On the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Dr Guleria said there are several factors contributing to it.

"There is COVID fatigue in Delhi. Other factors are also contributing to the increase in cases. One is the weather. We know that respiratory viruses spike in winter months; we have seen a drop in temperature in Delhi. There are higher chances of the virus surviving in outdoor air and people tend to crowd indoors during winters. The third factor is air pollution which is also contributing to the spike," he said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 85,53,657 with 45,903 new infections being reported, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 79 lakh, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll from the disease climbed to 1,26,611 with 490 new fatalities being registered. The number of active cases of COVID-19, however, remained below six lakh for the 11th consecutive day.