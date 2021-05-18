Coronavirus vaccination: Full list of drive-in inoculation centres in India

Drive-in vaccination centre at Dadar, Mumbai (Image: Twitters/@mybmc)

As India is battling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, vaccination seems to be the only hope for the citizens. For India, which has a population of 130 crores, it is a very challenging task to inoculate citizens fast.

Drive-in vaccination facilities have started in a few cities, where people can get their doses inside vehicles.

Through these drive-in vaccination facilities, the stress on the medical staff and infrastructure at hospitals can reduce. These drive-in vaccination facilities will encourage people to get vaccinated at the earliest without coming into contact with other citizens.

Drive-in vaccination centres: Here is a list of the cities that started operating:

Mumbai: Earlier in May, Maharashtra's first drive-in vaccination centre started in Mumbai. The vaccination centre is located in Dadar West, at the Kohinoor public parking centre. BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to open in each of seven administrative regions of the city. Those above 60 years can get vaccinated at drive-in centres only by appointment, and they shall not drive themselves but will be accompanied by an attendant or a driver, the municipal commissioner said in an order.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Gurgaon: Park+, an app-based startup has organised drive-in vaccination camps in Gurugram at three locations - Ambience mall, DLF City centre and DLF Cyber hub. These malls will allow citizens only through prior appointments and the booking can be done on CoWIN portal. These drive-in centres are offering the first dose of vaccination only to people above 45 years of age.

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has four drive-in vaccination centres for people above 45 years of age who are yet to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Noida: At two places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Drive-through vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged 45 years and above was started. The service has been launched at DLF Mall of India in Noida and the Shaheed Pathik stadium in Greater Noida. To avail of the service, people need to register their slots through the CoWIN portal at either of the locations and reach the designated venue on schedule, according to officials.

Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and Delhi government to treat as a representation a PIL seeking setting up of drive-in vaccination centres in open areas, including stadiums, as has been done in Mumbai.

A drive-in vaccination centre was started in Bhopal's Ashoka Hotel when the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced. Some months ago, this place served as a drive-in cinema, where people could watch movies while sitting in the comfort of their vehicle. The place which now serves as a COVID vaccination centre in the city is an appropriate area to accommodate several cars entering in a queue. Meanwhile, it also helps in maintaining social distancing and evades the possibility of people thronging at the centre. The vaccination centre is open between 5 pm and 8 pm for which an online registration through the CoWIN website or the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory.