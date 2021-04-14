Coronavirus Update | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested positive for COVID-19. The BJP leader informed about his health on social media on April 14.

“After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following the advice of doctors. I am doing all the works virtually,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

He further asked all those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to go for COVID-19 testing and take the required precautions.

All activities of the state government are being conducted normally, he added.

Adityanath had gone into isolation on April 13 after some of the staffers at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tested positive for COVID-19.

"The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally," he had tweeted earlier.

Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection.

The positive cases at the CMO were reported amid a sharp surge in infections across Uttar Pradesh.