Coronavirus update: Ten states account for over 77% of new COVID-19 cases

Hospitals are running short of oxygen and widely prescribed medicines such as Remdesivir and Fabiflu, prompting desperate people to pay exorbitant black market rates. Social media is full of horror stories of desperate calls to help a loved one needing hospital treatment for Covid-19 or other complaints. (Image: AFP)

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 77.67 per cent of the new COVID-19 infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate (7 day moving average) continues to show an upward trend and currently stands at 15.99 per cent, it said.

Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan are among the other states in the list of 10.

India''s daily news cases are showing a rising trend and a total 2,59,170 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,924. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 28,211 while Delhi reported 23,686 new cases.

India''s total active caseload has reached 20,31,977 and now comprises 13.26 per cent of the country''s total infections. A net increase of 1,02,648 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a day.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 62.07 per cent of India''s total active cases.

"The daily positivity rate (7 day moving average) continues to show an upward trend, currently stands at 15.99 per cent.

India''s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,31,08,582 with 1,54,761 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said.

It said that 1,761 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 82.74 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (351). Delhi follows with 240 daily deaths.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13 crore as part of the world''s largest vaccination drive, the ministry said in the afternoon.

A total of 12,71,29,113 vaccine doses (10,96,59,181 first doses and 1,74,69,932 second doses) have been administered through 18,83,241 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 91,70,717 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 57,67,657 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,14,32,732 FLWs who have received the first dose and 56,86,608 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,66,82,963 and 47,04,601 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively and 4,23,72,769 and 13,11,066 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

Eight states account for 59.33 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

Over 32 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on day-94 of the vaccination drive (April 19), 32,76,555 vaccine doses were given. A total of 22,87,419 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 45,856 sessions for the first dose and 9,89,136 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.