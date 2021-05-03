MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus update: Ten states account for over 73% of new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,647. It is followed by Karnataka with 37,733 while Kerala reported 31,959 new cases, the ministry said.

PTI
May 03, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 73.78 per cent of the new 3,68,147 COVID-19 cases registered in a day, while the daily positivity rate has increased to 21.19 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,647. It is followed by Karnataka with 37,733 while Kerala reported 31,959 new cases, the ministry said.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan are the other states on the list of 10.

India's total active caseload has reached 4,13,642 and now comprises 17.13 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 63,998 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a day.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana cumulatively account for 81.46 per cent of India's total active cases.

"The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.10 percent and is continuously declining,"the ministry said. Besides, 3,,417 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 74.54 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (669) followed by Delhi (407) and Uttar Pradesh with 288 daily deaths.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted across the country has crossed 29.16 crore today. India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,62,93,003 with 3,00,732 recoveries being reported in a span of 24 hours. Ten states account for 73.49 per cent of the new recoveries.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine
first published: May 3, 2021 02:27 pm

