Coronavirus Update: Six states account for 79.57% of total single-day spike of COVID-19 cases in India

Volunteers fill a tank as they disinfect the alleys of Santa Marta slum during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Representative image: Reuters)

Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh have accounted for 79.57 percent of the new COVID-19 cases are reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 62,258 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far in 2021, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,08,910, according to Union health ministry data updated on March 27. Of these, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new COVID-19 cases at 36,902. It is followed by Punjab with 3,122 while Chhattisgarh reported 2,665 new cases.

Registering a steady increase for the 17th day in a row, the active coronavirus cases have increased to 4,52,647 comprising 3.8 percent of the total infections. Out of the total active cases, 73 percent are in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab, the health ministry’s data stated.

The 62,258 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, the data showed. As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16, 2020.

The death toll increased to 1,61,240 with 291 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months. The 291 new fatalities include 112 from Maharashtra, 59 Punjab, 22 from Chhattisgarh, 14 from Kerala, and 13 from Karnataka.

The recovery rate has further dropped to 94.85 percent, as per the data.

Meanwhile, a total of 26,05,333 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in India on March 26, while more than 5.81 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country so far.