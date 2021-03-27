Coronavirus Update: Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Sachin Tendulkar (Image: Reuters)

Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19 following mild symptoms, the former cricketer announced on March 27. The cricketer said he was in home quarantine.

"I have been testing myself and taking and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms," the legendary cricketer said in a post on Twitter.

He further informed that he has quarantined himself at home and following all the necessary protocols as advised by his doctors.

All others at home have tested negative, he said.

"I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he added.

Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection in recent times.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)