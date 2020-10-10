Coronavirus update | Philadelphia receives 1.8 million masks from India

Philadelphia, the largest city in the US state of Pennsylvania, has received 1.8 million N95 masks from India as assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Philadelphia receives 1.8 million N95 masks from India to aid their fight against COVID-19. Another example of the robust India-US reliable partnership in the health sector! pic.twitter.com/KydNL50pgJ

— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) October 9, 2020

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US, said the move is an example of the "robust India-US reliable partnership in the health sector".

India on October 7 eased restrictions on export of N95 and FFP2 masks.

On October 5, at the request of the city mayor Jim Kenney, 1.8 million N95 masks were delivered to Philadelphia for use of frontline workers.

Philadelphia is the sixth-most populous US city. The move is also an indication of India's capabilities in manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) not only for domestic use, but also exports, officials told PTI.

India had also supplied hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug which is seen as a possible cure for COVID-19, to the US at the request of President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from PTI)